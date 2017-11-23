39-year-old man arrested for two counts of rape

A 39-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for two counts of rape.

According to jail records, Simon Billiot was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Thanksgiving Day. He is charged with two counts of second-degree rape.

The warrant states that the alleged crimes happened in August 2017. The warrant did not provide any details about the incidents or the victim(s).

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.