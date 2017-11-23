Shoppers line up for early Black Friday deals

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live.

For many, Thanksgiving isn’t just about the turkey, it’s about shopping.

Black Friday shoppers lined up Thursday in an attempt to get the first chance at the best deal.

In Baton Rouge, shoppers are already lined up around the block waiting for stores such as J.C. Penny and Best Buy to open for the evening rush.

WAFB’s Scottie Hunter will be live from the Mall of Louisiana at 6 p.m.

