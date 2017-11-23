Nearly 2K people participate in 31st annual Turkey Trot

There were plenty of people up and running early Thanksgiving morning in Baton Rouge - and there were not trying to get an early start on Black Friday. Rather, they were part of the annual Turkey Trot.

"There's no better way to earn your turkey - is what we say," Jonathan Dziuba, race director, said. "If you know you're going to be pigging out on Thanksgiving and eating all the food, there's no better way to not feel guilty about it than to come run in the morning."

Roughly 1,900 people put on their running shoes for the 31st annual Turkey Trot.

The 5K race is a fundraiser benefit for the March of Dimes.

