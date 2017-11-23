Medical issue causes driver to crash into Towne Center shop - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Medical issue causes driver to crash into Towne Center shop

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A nail salon was damaged Thanksgiving Day when a vehicle crashed into the front of the building.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. in Towne Center, which is located off Corporate Blvd. and Jefferson Hwy. 

According to officials, it is believed that the driver had a medical issue that caused the crash. 

Thankfully, the driver was not injured. And because it happened on a holiday, no one was inside the building at the time of the crash. 

