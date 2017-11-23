Teen with alopecia paints bald head for photo shoot gone viral - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Teen with alopecia paints bald head for photo shoot gone viral

(Source: Facebook/Chelsea Taylor Photography) Madisyn Babcock is a high school senior diagnosed with a disease that causes her hair to fall out has taken social media by storm with a remarkable photo shoot. (Source: Facebook/Chelsea Taylor Photography) Madisyn Babcock is a high school senior diagnosed with a disease that causes her hair to fall out has taken social media by storm with a remarkable photo shoot.
(Source: Facebook/Chelsea Taylor Photography) Babcock was diagnosed with alopecia areata earlier in 2017 and soon after, her hair began falling out. Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease that causes hair to fall out in small, random patches. (Source: Facebook/Chelsea Taylor Photography) Babcock was diagnosed with alopecia areata earlier in 2017 and soon after, her hair began falling out. Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease that causes hair to fall out in small, random patches.
(Source: Facebook/Chelsea Taylor Photography) She’s hoping to inspire others to feel comfortable with the way they are, too. (Source: Facebook/Chelsea Taylor Photography) She’s hoping to inspire others to feel comfortable with the way they are, too.
(WAFB) -

A high school senior diagnosed with a disease that causes her hair to fall out has taken social media by storm with a remarkable photo shoot.

Madisyn Babcock was diagnosed with alopecia areata earlier in 2017 and soon after, her hair began falling out. Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease that causes hair to fall out in small, random patches. But Babcock decided to spread awareness about the disease by putting her bald head on display in a photo shoot.

Not only did she bravely stand in front of the camera without any hair for her high school senior photo shoot, but she also had her artist mother paint flowers on her scalp to draw even more attention to her head—making a bold and beautiful statement.

“It wasn’t about filling some kind of void or signifying that there’s something missing from those with hair loss, it was to embrace and embellish it,” the high schooler told the Huffington Post UK.

Admittedly, she wasn’t always this confident during the hair loss process, but now, she’s learning to embrace it.

“It’s perfectly natural to be scared and feel less confident. There’s no right or wrong way to react to losing your hair,” she told Huffington Post UK. “I think going through a sad stage is needed to come out stronger.”

And the flowers are symbolic of her renewal.

“I chose flowers because they fit me as a person,” she told Yahoo Lifestyle. “I feel I’ve really blossomed into the person I’m supposed to be.”

She’s hoping to inspire others to feel comfortable with the way they are, too.

“After seeing lots of posts about alopecia, I thought it would be really cool to use my senior pictures to raise awareness and support for those with hair loss,” she told Today. “I want those who suffer from hair loss to know that I see you, I love you, and you inspire me. I wouldn’t change you for the world.”

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Local/State NewsMore>>

  • Police: 86-year-old woman robs bank at gunpoint

    Police: 86-year-old woman robs bank at gunpoint

    Emily Coakley, 86 (Source: Philadelphia Police Department)Emily Coakley, 86 (Source: Philadelphia Police Department)

    An 86-year-old woman has been arrested after police say she robbed a bank at gunpoint in University City on Tuesday afternoon. University of Pennsylvania police responded to a robbery call at the TD Bank at 3735 Walnut St. around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

    More >>

    An 86-year-old woman has been arrested after police say she robbed a bank at gunpoint in University City on Tuesday afternoon. University of Pennsylvania police responded to a robbery call at the TD Bank at 3735 Walnut St. around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

    More >>

  • WAFB ARCHIVES: Former Mississippi sharecropping family, all college graduates, reunite for Thanksgiving meal

    WAFB ARCHIVES: Former Mississippi sharecropping family, all college graduates, reunite for Thanksgiving meal

    Thanksgiving is about sharing, so we want to share something with you. In 1978, CBS news' "On The Road" segment was hosted by Charles Kuralt. He found a family of 11 in Prairie, Mississippi, all coming home for Thanksgiving. All nine children had memories of a sharecropper's cabin and nothing to wear and nothing to eat. All nine are college graduates.

    More >>

    Thanksgiving is about sharing, so we want to share something with you. In 1978, CBS news' "On The Road" segment was hosted by Charles Kuralt. He found a family of 11 in Prairie, Mississippi, all coming home for Thanksgiving. All nine children had memories of a sharecropper's cabin and nothing to wear and nothing to eat. All nine are college graduates.

    More >>

  • Red Cross assisting in early Thanksgiving house fire

    Red Cross assisting in early Thanksgiving house fire

    Thursday, November 23 2017 11:09 AM EST2017-11-23 16:09:46 GMT
    Source: WAFBSource: WAFB

    The Red Cross is assisting a Baton Rouge family after their home was destroyed in a fire early on Thanksgiving morning.

    More >>

    The Red Cross is assisting a Baton Rouge family after their home was destroyed in a fire early on Thanksgiving morning.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly