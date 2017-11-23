Teen with alopecia paints bald head for photo shoot gone viral

(Source: Facebook/Chelsea Taylor Photography) She’s hoping to inspire others to feel comfortable with the way they are, too.

Madisyn Babcock was diagnosed with alopecia areata earlier in 2017 and soon after, her hair began falling out. Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease that causes hair to fall out in small, random patches. But Babcock decided to spread awareness about the disease by putting her bald head on display in a photo shoot.

Not only did she bravely stand in front of the camera without any hair for her high school senior photo shoot, but she also had her artist mother paint flowers on her scalp to draw even more attention to her head—making a bold and beautiful statement.

“It wasn’t about filling some kind of void or signifying that there’s something missing from those with hair loss, it was to embrace and embellish it,” the high schooler told the Huffington Post UK.

Admittedly, she wasn’t always this confident during the hair loss process, but now, she’s learning to embrace it.

“It’s perfectly natural to be scared and feel less confident. There’s no right or wrong way to react to losing your hair,” she told Huffington Post UK. “I think going through a sad stage is needed to come out stronger.”

And the flowers are symbolic of her renewal.

“I chose flowers because they fit me as a person,” she told Yahoo Lifestyle. “I feel I’ve really blossomed into the person I’m supposed to be.”

She’s hoping to inspire others to feel comfortable with the way they are, too.

“After seeing lots of posts about alopecia, I thought it would be really cool to use my senior pictures to raise awareness and support for those with hair loss,” she told Today. “I want those who suffer from hair loss to know that I see you, I love you, and you inspire me. I wouldn’t change you for the world.”

