Picture perfect weather for your Thanksgiving celebration

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Enjoy picture perfect weather for your Thanksgiving celebration!

YOUR QUICKCAST:

  • TODAY: Cold morning, sunny and chilly afternoon; light north winds, a high of 60°
  • TONIGHT: Clear and cold – a low of 34°
  • BLACK FRIDAY: Cold morning; sunny skies, cool – a high of 66°
  • SATURDAY: Lots of sunshine; light and variable winds, a bit warmer – a high of 71°
  • SUNDAY: Nice, dry end to the holiday weekend; sunny – a high of 68°
  • MONDAY: Mostly fair, mild – a high of 68°
  • TUESDAY: A few more clouds … warmer, a high of 74°
  • WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix; 30% rain coverage – a high of 70°

BOATERS FORECAST:

  • Coastal Waters:  North winds, 15 – 20 knots; Seas, 3 – 5 feet; SMALL CRAFT USE CAUTION UNTIL NOON
  • Inland Lakes:  North winds, 10 – 15 knots; Waves, 2 – 3 feet

TIDES FOR NOVEMBER 24:

  • High Tide:  12:49 am  +1.3
  • Low Tide:   11:09 am    0.0

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR NOVEMBER 23: 85° (1973); 28° (1956)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR NOVEMBER 23: 70°; 47°

SUNRISE:  6:38 am

SUNSET:   5:94 pm

Have a Happy and Safe Thanksgiving – enjoy the gorgeous weather today and throughout the long holiday weekend!!

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  Police: 86-year-old woman robs bank at gunpoint

    An 86-year-old woman has been arrested after police say she robbed a bank at gunpoint in University City on Tuesday afternoon. University of Pennsylvania police responded to a robbery call at the TD Bank at 3735 Walnut St. around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

  WAFB ARCHIVES: Former Mississippi sharecropping family, all college graduates, reunite for Thanksgiving meal

    Thanksgiving is about sharing, so we want to share something with you. In 1978, CBS news' "On The Road" segment was hosted by Charles Kuralt. He found a family of 11 in Prairie, Mississippi, all coming home for Thanksgiving. All nine children had memories of a sharecropper's cabin and nothing to wear and nothing to eat. All nine are college graduates.

  Red Cross assisting in early Thanksgiving house fire

    Thursday, November 23 2017 11:09 AM EST
    The Red Cross is assisting a Baton Rouge family after their home was destroyed in a fire early on Thanksgiving morning.

