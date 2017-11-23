Red Cross assisting in early Thanksgiving house fire - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Red Cross assisting in early Thanksgiving house fire

Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The Red Cross is assisting a Baton Rouge family after their home was destroyed in a fire early on Thanksgiving morning.

Firefighters with St. George Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1800 block of Mullen Ave. after being called by a neighbor. Authorities say when crews arrived, they found the house fully engulfed in flames with fire "showing through the roof."

The fire was under control just after midnight, officials say.

According to authorities, the one person who was home at the time was able to escape before firefighters arrived. There are no reported injuries.

Fire investigators say the house is a total loss. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire, officials say.

