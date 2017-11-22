Governor's office employee resigns amid sexual harassment allegations

One of Governor John Bel Edwards' staff members has resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment.

A spokesperson with the governor's office confirmed the resignation of Johnny Anderson Wednesday night. "We take these allegations very seriously. Upon commencement of the investigative process, Johnny Anderson resigned from the governor's office. The investigation will continue, and we are unable to comment any further," said Richard Carbo, Edwards' deputy chief of staff.

"Governor Edwards has zero tolerance for sexual harassment and it will not be tolerated in this administration," said Carbo.

LaPolitics made a public records request Wednesday morning, and by the evening, Anderson had resigned.

Years ago, Anderson was the chairman of the Southern University Board of Supervisors and faced similar allegations. Back then, he was accused of "sexual harassment of female employees at Southern University of Baton Rouge." He allegedly sought sexual favors for promotions or job security, the late Paul Gates reported.

Anderson stepped down from his position at SU as well.

RELATED: SU System Pres. Delivers Report of Allegations against Board Chairman

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.