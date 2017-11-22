Former WAFB employee charged with video voyeurism

Baton Rouge police arrested a former WAFB employee and charged him with two counts of video voyeurism.

Morgan McDermitt, age 27, was being transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail for booking early Wednesday evening, police say.

McDermitt resigned from the station earlier this month after working for several years in the production department. He returned to WAFB Tuesday afternoon as a visitor.

While McDermitt was at the station, a WAFB employee using a restroom says she noticed a jacket on the floor with a cell phone sticking out of it. The employee says when she picked up the phone, she immediately realized that it was recording video.

After police arrested McDermitt, they say he confessed to secretly recording two female WAFB employees while they were using the restroom. He told detectives the other incident happened earlier this month, police say.

Video voyeurism is a felony, punishable with up to 5 years in prison on each count. People who are convicted of this crime are generally forced to register as a convicted sex offender.

