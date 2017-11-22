Mayor’s spokeswoman set to leave job for post at Southern University

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s spokeswoman, Janene Tate, is set to vacate the position with the city to take on a role at Southern University.

According to the agenda for a Southern Board of Supervisors meeting set for Friday, November 24, board members will decide whether or not to approve Tate’s hire. If approved, Tate will take on the job of director for the SU department of communications.

Tate, a 2004 alumna of Southern University, also received her masters degree from the school in 2005. She says she's excited about the new role and the chance to return to her alma mater. "Higher Ed has always been a passion of mine and returning to serve a university that I love dearly is an honor," said Tate.

She has roughly a decade of experience in higher education, having worked at UNO and Tuskegee University in Tuskegee, Alabama. Tate says her role with the mayor's office was through a professional service contract that was set to expire on December 31. She wants to make it clear that there is no ill will between her and the mayor and she says Broome was well aware that she was seeking full-time employment elsewhere.

"I have profusely enjoyed working with the Broome administration and serving a leader as wonderful as our mayor-president. I know that she will continue to work to move our city and parish in the right direction and I am honored to have been a small part of that work," said Tate.

Tate has held her previous position within the mayor’s office since April. Tate says there has not been a discussion about who will replace her as the mayor's spokesperson once she leaves the role, but if the SU board of supervisors approves her hire, she will start at the university sometime in January of 2018.

