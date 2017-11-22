CONFIRMED: Start date set for new SU communications director

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s spokeswoman, Janene Tate, will vacate her position with the city to take on the role of communications director at Southern University starting January 3, 2018, 9News has learned.

The Southern University Board of Supervisors approved the hire at their meeting on Friday, November 24.

Tate, a 2004 alumna of Southern University, also received her masters degree from the school in 2005. She says she's excited about the new role and the chance to return to her alma mater. "Higher ed has always been a passion of mine and returning to serve a university that I love dearly is an honor," said Tate.

She has roughly a decade of experience in higher education, having worked at UNO and Tuskegee University in Tuskegee, Alabama. Tate says her role with the mayor's office was through a professional service contract which will expire on December 31. She wants to make it clear that there is no ill will between her and the mayor and she says Broome was well aware that she was seeking full-time employment elsewhere.

"I have profusely enjoyed working with the Broome administration and serving a leader as wonderful as our mayor-president. I know that she will continue to work to move our city and parish in the right direction and I am honored to have been a small part of that work," said Tate.

Tate has held her previous position within the mayor’s office since April. Tate says there has not been a discussion about who will replace her as the mayor's spokesperson once she leaves the role.

