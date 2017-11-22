LSU's seniors LaCouture and Gilmore share special bond

The LSU Tigers will honor 20 seniors this weekend for their regular season finale against Texas A&M, including defensive linemen Christian LaCouture and Greg Gilmore.

LaCouture and Gilmore share a special bond on and off the field, becoming best friends many years ago. Both have faced adversity and frustration during their years as Tigers, but have persevered to save their best play for last.

LaCouture and Gilmore sat down with WAFB Sports to discuss their friendship and the memories they'll carry with them for a lifetime.

