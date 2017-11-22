Get a $25 Amazon gift card for donating blood on Black Friday or Cyber Monday

As a thank you, all those who donate blood with United Blood Services on Black Friday or Cyber Monday will receive a $25 Amazon gift card.

United Blood Services says during the holidays, people are usually busier and do not donate blood. So to encourage people to do so, they're offering a little something to help with holiday shopping. Donations are from donors of all blood types, but especially from those with type O negative. Platelet donations are also needed.

Those who donate on November 24 (Black Friday) and November 27 (Cyber Monday) will receive the $25 Amazon gift card. Donations can be made at United Blood Services' donor center, located at 8234 One Calais, the service road at I-10 and Essen Lane. Hours are as follows:

Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cyber Monday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Blood donation takes about an hour from when you check in to when you're able to leave. However, donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their health history online the day they donate. Click here to complete the health history online.

Donors must be at least 16-years-old, weigh at least 110 lbs, and be in good health.

