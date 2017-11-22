Colder than normal November days expected over coming week

Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family, and here’s hoping that you all get to enjoy at least a couple of these late November weather gems this weekend!

It’s all about the temperatures over the next six days as we have virtually no chance of rain through the weekend and into early next week. Indeed, our First Alert Extended Outlook only offers a slight chance of rain next Wednesday, and that is current set at a mere 20 percent.

Temperatures will bounce around a little bit through the weekend and into next week, with the biggest temperature story being the morning starts for both Thursday and Friday. Look for lows on Thanksgiving morning in the mid 30s for the Red Stick, and that will mean the potential for a light, brief freeze possible for WAFB neighborhoods along and north of the LA/MS state line. Sunshine throughout Thanksgiving Day will get us back into the low 60s by the afternoon under sunny skies, but that is still significantly cooler than normal, even by late November standards.

It will be a cold start for Black Friday too, with temperatures in the mid 30s at sunrise for the Baton Rouge metro area. Like Thursday, Friday also will be a sunny day. The afternoon will get a little warmer on Friday, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 60s.

There should be no complaints about the weekend forecast either. Our forecast calls for a mostly sunny Saturday and a sunny Sunday with both mornings starting off in the 40s across the Capital City region. Saturday will be the warmer of the two days, with highs in the low 70s. A dry front slides through on Sunday and that will ease temperatures back a tad, with Sunday's highs in the upper 60s, but under sunshine.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny days with morning lows again in the 40s. Currently, we are posting a high in the upper 60s for Monday and then it’s back to the low 70s for Tuesday.

As mentioned earlier, we are currently looking at a slight chance of rain on Wednesday with sunrise temperatures in the low 50s for metro Baton Rouge and afternoon highs around 70° under a sun/cloud mix.

In the end, unless you really want to see some rain, this is the forecast that will be hard to beat for this time of year. It will be great for the youngsters who are enjoying a break from school and will cooperate for some of those outdoor projects required for winter preparation.

And for our area college football fans, Saturday afternoon looks great for the Southern Jags in the Crescent City as they take on Grambling in the annual Bayou Classic. As for game time temps, well it's in the Superdome – enough said! Tiger fans need to get ready for a cool Saturday night in Death Valley as the Tigers host Texas A&M, with temperatures falling from the low 60s at kickoff into the 50s for the remainder of the game.

