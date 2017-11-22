Emaciated dog rescued by Humane Society doing much better, will be up for adoption soon

A chocolate lab named Flower, who was found roaming the streets in Opelousas two weeks ago, is well on her way to making a full recovery after she was found horribly emaciated.

RELATED: Humane organizations team up to help emaciated dog found wandering streets

When Flower was found, she weighed only 21 lbs. She was brought to the St. Landry Animal Control facility by a Good Samaritan, and due to her fragile condition, was immediately transferred to a local vet clinic to be treated. The clinic reached out to the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSL) to help pay for Flower's care.

Many residents contributed to the fund for Flower's care while she was being treated at Bellevue Animal Hospital. HSL paid the remaining balance for her care and has agreed to pay for her future needs.

Since her rescue, Flower has gained 8 lbs. HSL says she should weight about 60 lbs. As soon as Flower gains more weight and is stable, she'll be put up for adoption.

Anyone wishing to donate to Flower's care and other victims of abuse can do so online here. Donations (check or money order) can also be mailed to P.O. Box 740321, New Orleans, LA 70174. For more information, call 901-268-4432.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.