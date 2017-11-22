Homeless man who claimed to be kidnapped, assaulted now facing carjacking charge

A homeless man who just last week claimed to be the victim of a kidnapping and assault is now behind bars for carjacking and other charges.

Terrance King, 41, was arrested Tuesday, November 21 on charges of carjacking, second degree battery, and obscenity.

Just last week, King claimed he was kidnapped and pistol whipped by the owner of MJ's Food Mart on Florida Street. King says he was traveling from Mobile, Alabama home to California when he missed his Greyhound bus in Baton Rouge. He says he walked over to MJ’s Food Mart to get something to eat that night, but when he went back the following day, the store clerk allegedly attacked him.

A handful of protesters gathered outside the food mart, encouraging passersby to not shop at the store after the owner, Mustafa Ibrahim, was arrested.

Now, King has been arrested too.

Officials say on Tuesday, officers were called out to a motel on Greenwell Springs Road around 9:30 p.m. about a disturbance. When they got to the scene, the officer spoke with King, who was in a white Dodge pickup truck. The officer reportedly ordered King to get out of the truck, which he did not do. He was told again to get out of the truck. King then reportedly jumped out of the driver side window and was not wearing any clothes.

The officer then spoke with the victim, who said he was parked at the office of the motel in his white work truck when King walked up to him and hit him in the forehead with a closed fist. King then reportedly pulled the man out of his truck, got into the truck, and drove it to the back of the motel.

King was read his Miranda rights, which he said he understood. According to the report, King did not know where he was or what he did and did not know why he was naked. King was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

