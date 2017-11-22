PLAYOFFS - Week 3 Scores: 2017 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

PLAYOFFS - Week 3 Scores: 2017

Here are the final scores for games in the second round of the LHSAA playoffs played on Friday, November 24, 2017. 

CLASS 5A: Quarterfinals

#1 West Monroe     31
#9 Barbe      17

#12 Airline      24
#4 Zachary      34

#3 Acadiana      17
#22 Live Oak      14

#10 Hahnville      38
#2 Covington      27

CLASS 4A: Quarterfinals

#1 Edna Karr      34
#8 Northwood-Shreveport      6

#12 Woodlawn-Shreveport 
#4 Warren Easton 

#14 Cecilia      21
#11 Rayne      35

#7 Neville      24
#2 Lakeshore       55

CLASS 3A: Quarterfinals

#1 Sterlington      14
#8 Richwood      15

#5 Kaplan      39
#4 St. James      22

#14 Northwest      7
#6 West Feliciana      42

#10 Jennings      14
#18 Crowley      0

CLASS 2A: Quarterfinals

#1 Welsh      44
#8 Kinder       14

#12 Northeast      20
#4 Many      49

#3 Amite 
#6 St. Helena 

#10 Red River      0 
#2 Ferriday      52

CLASS 1A: Quarterfinals

#1 West St. John      26
#8 Jonesboro-Hodge      6

#5 Logansport      40
#4 Varnado       18

#3 Kentwood       14
#6 Haynesville       10

#7 Basile       6
#2 Oak Grove      34

DIVISION I: Semifinals

#1 Evangel Christian      6
#4 Catholic      14

#3 Scotlandville 
#2 John Curtis  

DIVISION II: Semifinals

#1 De La Salle     28
#4 St. Thomas More      14

#3 St. Charles      14
#2 U-High       34

DIVISION III: Semifinals

#1 Notre Dame       41
#5 Riverside       31

#3 Catholic-N.I. 
#2 Isidore Newman 

DIVISION IV: Semifinals

#1 Vermilion Catholic      28
#4 Lafayette Christian      30

#6 Ascension Catholic       35
#10 St. Mary's      21

