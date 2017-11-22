PLAYOFFS - Week 3 Scores: 2017

Here are the final scores for games in the second round of the LHSAA playoffs played on Friday, November 24, 2017.
CLASS 5A: Quarterfinals
#1 West Monroe 31
#9 Barbe 17
#12 Airline 24
#4 Zachary 34
#3 Acadiana 17
#22 Live Oak 14
#10 Hahnville 38
#2 Covington 27
CLASS 4A: Quarterfinals
#1 Edna Karr 34
#8 Northwood-Shreveport 6
#12 Woodlawn-Shreveport
#4 Warren Easton
#14 Cecilia 21
#11 Rayne 35
#7 Neville 24
#2 Lakeshore 55
CLASS 3A: Quarterfinals
#1 Sterlington 14
#8 Richwood 15
#5 Kaplan 39
#4 St. James 22
#14 Northwest 7
#6 West Feliciana 42
#10 Jennings 14
#18 Crowley 0
CLASS 2A: Quarterfinals
#1 Welsh 44
#8 Kinder 14
#12 Northeast 20
#4 Many 49
#3 Amite
#6 St. Helena
#10 Red River 0
#2 Ferriday 52
CLASS 1A: Quarterfinals
#1 West St. John 26
#8 Jonesboro-Hodge 6
#5 Logansport 40
#4 Varnado 18
#3 Kentwood 14
#6 Haynesville 10
#7 Basile 6
#2 Oak Grove 34
DIVISION I: Semifinals
#1 Evangel Christian 6
#4 Catholic 14
#3 Scotlandville
#2 John Curtis
DIVISION II: Semifinals
#1 De La Salle 28
#4 St. Thomas More 14
#3 St. Charles 14
#2 U-High 34
DIVISION III: Semifinals
#1 Notre Dame 41
#5 Riverside 31
#3 Catholic-N.I.
#2 Isidore Newman
DIVISION IV: Semifinals
#1 Vermilion Catholic 28
#4 Lafayette Christian 30
#6 Ascension Catholic 35
#10 St. Mary's 21
