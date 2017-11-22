PLAYOFFS - Week 3 Scores: 2017

Here are the final scores for games in the second round of the LHSAA playoffs played on Friday, November 24, 2017.

CLASS 5A: Quarterfinals

#1 West Monroe 31

#9 Barbe 17

#12 Airline 24

#4 Zachary 34

#3 Acadiana 17

#22 Live Oak 14

#10 Hahnville 38

#2 Covington 27

CLASS 4A: Quarterfinals

#1 Edna Karr 34

#8 Northwood-Shreveport 6

#12 Woodlawn-Shreveport

#4 Warren Easton

#14 Cecilia 21

#11 Rayne 35

#7 Neville 24

#2 Lakeshore 55

CLASS 3A: Quarterfinals

#1 Sterlington 14

#8 Richwood 15

#5 Kaplan 39

#4 St. James 22

#14 Northwest 7

#6 West Feliciana 42

#10 Jennings 14

#18 Crowley 0

CLASS 2A: Quarterfinals

#1 Welsh 44

#8 Kinder 14

#12 Northeast 20

#4 Many 49

#3 Amite

#6 St. Helena

#10 Red River 0

#2 Ferriday 52

CLASS 1A: Quarterfinals

#1 West St. John 26

#8 Jonesboro-Hodge 6

#5 Logansport 40

#4 Varnado 18

#3 Kentwood 14

#6 Haynesville 10

#7 Basile 6

#2 Oak Grove 34

DIVISION I: Semifinals

#1 Evangel Christian 6

#4 Catholic 14

#3 Scotlandville

#2 John Curtis

DIVISION II: Semifinals

#1 De La Salle 28

#4 St. Thomas More 14

#3 St. Charles 14

#2 U-High 34

DIVISION III: Semifinals

#1 Notre Dame 41

#5 Riverside 31

#3 Catholic-N.I.

#2 Isidore Newman

DIVISION IV: Semifinals

#1 Vermilion Catholic 28

#4 Lafayette Christian 30

#6 Ascension Catholic 35

#10 St. Mary's 21

