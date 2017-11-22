Ascension Parish sheriff warns of scammers posing as law enforcement officers

The sheriff of Ascension Parish is warning residents of a scam where scammers are impersonating law enforcement officers.

Sheriff Jeff Wiley said in a news release that individuals are "wearing makeshift uniforms and driving a makeshift marked law enforcement vehicle targeting individuals to scam them out of money."

Authorities received reports of one case in Ascension Parish, where a Hispanic male and black male dressed in what appeared to be law enforcement uniforms with badges driving a former patrol vehicle accused the victim of owing a tax debt to the IRS and scammed the victim out of money.

Wiley described the vehicle as an older model Dodge charger with law enforcement markings, dark tinted windows, and a spotlight. The sheriff wants to warn the public that the scam to happen to anyone and to be on alert. Never exchange information with a stranger.

"If there is an encounter with any law enforcement officer in Ascension Parish and there is any question about authenticity, you are urged to call 911 and report it so that this office can confirm the identity of the officer," Wiley said.

The sheriff also warns to never exchange information over the telephone with a stranger and to report suspicious activity.

