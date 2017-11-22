Southern vs Grambling State: By the Numbers

The SWAC West Division all comes down to Saturday's Bayou Classic in the Mercedes Benz Superdome.
The winner of the Classic between Southern and Grambling State will advance to face Alcorn State in the SWAC Championship on Saturday, Dec. 2 in Houston, TX.
Here's a look at the Jags and Tigers, by the numbers ...
|OFFENSE
|SU
|GSU
|First Downs
|191
|171
|Rushing Attempts
|381
|337
|Rushing Yards
|1680
|1419
|Rushing Avg/Carry
|4.4
|4.2
|Rushing Yards/Game
|168.0
|141.9
|Passing Completions/Attempts/Int
|184-325-10
|178-301-3
|Passing Yards
|2109
|2254
|Avg/Pass
|6.5
|7.6
|Passing Yards/Game
|210.9
|225.4
|Total Offense/Game
|378.9
|370.7
|Points/Game
|28.0
|32.2
|DEFENSE
|SU
|GSU
|First Downs Allowed
|275
|192
|Rushing Yards Allowed
|1710
|929
|Passing Yards Allowed
|1862
|2254
|Total Yards Allowed
|3572
|3183
|Total Yards Allowed/Game
|357.2
|318.3
|Turnovers
|22
|26
|Sacks
|22
|36
|Points Allowed/Game
|27.5
|19.2
Kickoff: 4 p.m., Mercedes Benz Superdome (New Orleans)
TELEVISION: NBC
PREDICTION: Southern 35, Grambling 32
