Southern vs Grambling State: By the Numbers - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Southern vs Grambling State: By the Numbers

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Connect
Source: Southern University Source: Southern University
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The SWAC West Division all comes down to Saturday's Bayou Classic in the Mercedes Benz Superdome.

The winner of the Classic between Southern and Grambling State will advance to face Alcorn State in the SWAC Championship on Saturday, Dec. 2 in Houston, TX.

RELATED STORY: SWAC: Weekend Schedule and Conference Standings

Here's a look at the Jags and Tigers, by the numbers ...

OFFENSE SU GSU
First Downs 191 171
Rushing Attempts 381 337
Rushing Yards 1680 1419
Rushing Avg/Carry 4.4 4.2
Rushing Yards/Game 168.0 141.9
Passing Completions/Attempts/Int 184-325-10 178-301-3
Passing Yards 2109 2254
Avg/Pass 6.5 7.6
Passing Yards/Game 210.9 225.4
Total Offense/Game 378.9 370.7
Points/Game 28.0 32.2

DEFENSE SU GSU
First Downs Allowed 275 192
Rushing Yards Allowed 1710 929
Passing Yards Allowed 1862 2254
Total Yards Allowed 3572 3183
Total Yards Allowed/Game 357.2 318.3
Turnovers 22 26
Sacks 22 36
Points Allowed/Game 27.5 19.2

Kickoff:   4 p.m., Mercedes Benz Superdome (New Orleans)

TELEVISION: NBC

PREDICTION: Southern 35, Grambling 32

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly