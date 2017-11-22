Southern vs Grambling State: By the Numbers

The SWAC West Division all comes down to Saturday's Bayou Classic in the Mercedes Benz Superdome.

The winner of the Classic between Southern and Grambling State will advance to face Alcorn State in the SWAC Championship on Saturday, Dec. 2 in Houston, TX.

Here's a look at the Jags and Tigers, by the numbers ...

OFFENSE SU GSU First Downs 191 171 Rushing Attempts 381 337 Rushing Yards 1680 1419 Rushing Avg/Carry 4.4 4.2 Rushing Yards/Game 168.0 141.9 Passing Completions/Attempts/Int 184-325-10 178-301-3 Passing Yards 2109 2254 Avg/Pass 6.5 7.6 Passing Yards/Game 210.9 225.4 Total Offense/Game 378.9 370.7 Points/Game 28.0 32.2

DEFENSE SU GSU First Downs Allowed 275 192 Rushing Yards Allowed 1710 929 Passing Yards Allowed 1862 2254 Total Yards Allowed 3572 3183 Total Yards Allowed/Game 357.2 318.3 Turnovers 22 26 Sacks 22 36 Points Allowed/Game 27.5 19.2

Kickoff: 4 p.m., Mercedes Benz Superdome (New Orleans)

TELEVISION: NBC

PREDICTION: Southern 35, Grambling 32

