FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clearing skies, light winds; expect temps to fall

YOUR QUICKCAST:
WEDNESDAY: Clearing skies - sunshine; light northerly winds; a high of 64°
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and much colder - a low of 34°
THANKSGIVING DAY: Cold morning; sunny, chilly afternoon; high of 60°
BLACK FRIDAY: Cold morning; sunny, cool afternoon; a high of 65°
SATURDAY: More sunshine - warmer; a high of 71°
SUNDAY: Sunny, a bit cooler - a high of 67°
MONDAY: Fair skies - nice and pleasant; a high of 66°
TUESDAY: Still quiet and dry; mostly sunny - afternoon high of 71°
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- If you didn’t see any rain Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, you’re not going to for the next several days; in fact, the extended forecast keeps our weather relatively mild and dry through the early part of next week …
- Northerly winds are a bit on the breezy side Wednesday as cooler and drier air moves into SE LA/SW MS
- A "dry" cold front will definitely impact our holiday weather - of course, no rain expected but "this" front is forecast to bring another round of cold November mornings … with overnight lows falling into the low/mid 30°s both Thursday morning and again Friday morning …
- Temperatures will attempt to "rebound" somewhat heading into the weekend - Saturday and Sunday mornings only dropping into the low/mid 40°; afternoon high Saturday in the lower 70°s (but that’s short-lived!)
- Long term - there will likely be a change in our quiet, tranquil Thanksgiving weather pattern by the middle of next week; temperatures will begin to trend toward a more "seasonal level" and the potential for some wet weather may also increase ...
BOATERS FORECAST:
Coastal Waters: NE winds, 20 - 25 knots; Seas, 3 - 6 feet; SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Inland Lakes: North winds, 20 - 25 knots; Waves, 2 - 4 feet; SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
TIDES FOR NOVEMBER 23:
High Tide: 12:15 a.m. +1.3
Low Tide: 10:32 a.m. +0.0
RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR NOVEMBER 22 … 88° (1900); 27° (2000)
NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR NOVEMBER 22 … 70°; 47°
SUNRISE: 6:37 a.m.
SUNSET: 5:05 p.m.
