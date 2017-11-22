SEC: Standings and Weekend Matchups

Saturday night will be the season finale for LSU when they host Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium.
It is also rivalry weekend in the SEC and the schedule is loaded with a great slate of games.
SEC Game of the Week: Alabama (11-0, 7-0 SEC) at Auburn (9-2, 6-1 SEC)
The Tigers currently trail Alabama by two games and Auburn by one in the SEC West standings. LSU holds the tiebreaker over Auburn.
THURSDAY, NOV. 23
Ole Miss (5-6, 2-5 SEC) at Mississippi State (8-3, 4-3 SEC)
6:30 p.m. • ESPN
Starkville, MS • Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
FRIDAY, NOV. 24
Missouri (6-5, 3-4 SEC) at Arkansas (4-7, 1-6 SEC)
1:30 p.m. • CBS
Fayetteville, AR • Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
SATURDAY, NOV. 25
Florida State (4-6) at Florida (4-6, 3-5 SEC)
11 a.m. • ESPN
Gainesville, FL • Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Georgia (10-1, 7-1 SEC) at Georgia Tech (5-5)
11 a.m. • ABC
Atlanta, GA • Bobby Dodd Stadium
Louisville (7-4) at Kentucky (7-4, 4-4 SEC)
11 a.m. • SEC Network
Lexington, KY • Kroger Field
Alabama (11-0, 7-0 SEC) at Auburn (9-2, 6-1 SEC)
2:30 p.m. • CBS
Auburn, AL • Jordan-Hare Stadium
Vanderbilt (4-7, 0-7 SEC) at Tennessee (4-7, 0-7 SEC)
3 p.m. • SEC Network
Knoxville, TN • Neyland Stadium
Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3 SEC) at LSU (8-3, 5-2 SEC)
6:30 p.m. • SEC Network
Baton Rouge, LA • Tiger Stadium
Clemson (10-1) at South Carolina (8-3, 5-3 SEC)
6:30 p.m. • ESPN
Columbia, S.C. • Williams-Brice Stadium
SEC STANDINGS:
|SEC WEST
|SEC
|OVERALL
|ALABAMA
|7-0
|11-0
|AUBURN
|6-1
|9-2
|LSU
|5-2
|8-3
|Miss. State
|4-3
|8-3
|TEXAS A&M
|4-3
|7-4
|OLE MISS
|2-5
|5-6
|ARKANSAS
|1-6
|4-7
|SEC EAST
|SEC
|OVERALL
|GEORGIA
|7-1
|10-1
|S. CAROLINA
|5-3
|8-3
|KENTUCKY
|4-4
|7-4
|MISSOURI
|3-4
|6-5
|FLORIDA
|3-5
|4-6
|TENNESSEE
|0-7
|4-7
|VANDERBILT
|0-7
|4-7
