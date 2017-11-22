SEC: Standings and Weekend Matchups - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

SEC: Standings and Weekend Matchups

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Saturday night will be the season finale for LSU when they host Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium.

It is also rivalry weekend in the SEC and the schedule is loaded with a great slate of games.

SEC Game of the Week: Alabama (11-0, 7-0 SEC) at Auburn (9-2, 6-1 SEC) 

The Tigers currently trail Alabama by two games and Auburn by one in the SEC West standings. LSU holds the tiebreaker over Auburn.

THURSDAY, NOV. 23
Ole Miss (5-6, 2-5 SEC) at Mississippi State (8-3, 4-3 SEC) 
6:30 p.m. • ESPN   
Starkville, MS • Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

FRIDAY, NOV. 24  
Missouri (6-5, 3-4 SEC) at Arkansas  (4-7, 1-6 SEC)                                                
1:30 p.m. • CBS                                                                                                                  
Fayetteville, AR • Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium  

SATURDAY, NOV. 25
Florida State (4-6) at Florida (4-6, 3-5 SEC)                                                           
11 a.m. • ESPN      
Gainesville, FL • Ben Hill Griffin Stadium 

Georgia (10-1, 7-1 SEC) at Georgia Tech (5-5)
11 a.m. • ABC 
Atlanta, GA • Bobby Dodd Stadium 

Louisville (7-4) at Kentucky (7-4, 4-4 SEC)                                                                  
11 a.m. • SEC Network                                                                                                 
Lexington, KY • Kroger Field 

Alabama (11-0, 7-0 SEC) at Auburn (9-2, 6-1 SEC)                                               
2:30 p.m. • CBS                                                                                       
Auburn, AL • Jordan-Hare Stadium

Vanderbilt (4-7, 0-7 SEC) at Tennessee (4-7, 0-7 SEC)                                               
3 p.m. • SEC Network                                                                                            
Knoxville, TN • Neyland Stadium                                                    

Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3 SEC) at LSU (8-3, 5-2 SEC)                                                
6:30 p.m. • SEC Network                                                                                         
Baton Rouge, LA • Tiger Stadium

Clemson (10-1) at South Carolina (8-3, 5-3 SEC)                                                      
6:30 p.m.  • ESPN                                                                                                          
Columbia, S.C. • Williams-Brice Stadium   

 SEC STANDINGS:

SEC WEST SEC OVERALL
ALABAMA 7-0 11-0
AUBURN 6-1 9-2
LSU 5-2 8-3
Miss. State 4-3 8-3
TEXAS A&M 4-3 7-4
OLE MISS 2-5 5-6
ARKANSAS 1-6 4-7

SEC EAST SEC OVERALL
GEORGIA 7-1 10-1
S. CAROLINA 5-3 8-3
KENTUCKY 4-4 7-4
MISSOURI 3-4 6-5
FLORIDA 3-5 4-6
TENNESSEE 0-7 4-7
VANDERBILT 0-7 4-7

