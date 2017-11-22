SEC: Standings and Weekend Matchups

Saturday night will be the season finale for LSU when they host Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium.

It is also rivalry weekend in the SEC and the schedule is loaded with a great slate of games.

SEC Game of the Week: Alabama (11-0, 7-0 SEC) at Auburn (9-2, 6-1 SEC)

The Tigers currently trail Alabama by two games and Auburn by one in the SEC West standings. LSU holds the tiebreaker over Auburn.

THURSDAY, NOV. 23

Ole Miss (5-6, 2-5 SEC) at Mississippi State (8-3, 4-3 SEC)

6:30 p.m. • ESPN

Starkville, MS • Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

FRIDAY, NOV. 24

Missouri (6-5, 3-4 SEC) at Arkansas (4-7, 1-6 SEC)

1:30 p.m. • CBS

Fayetteville, AR • Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

SATURDAY, NOV. 25

Florida State (4-6) at Florida (4-6, 3-5 SEC)

11 a.m. • ESPN

Gainesville, FL • Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Georgia (10-1, 7-1 SEC) at Georgia Tech (5-5)

11 a.m. • ABC

Atlanta, GA • Bobby Dodd Stadium

Louisville (7-4) at Kentucky (7-4, 4-4 SEC)

11 a.m. • SEC Network

Lexington, KY • Kroger Field

Alabama (11-0, 7-0 SEC) at Auburn (9-2, 6-1 SEC)

2:30 p.m. • CBS

Auburn, AL • Jordan-Hare Stadium

Vanderbilt (4-7, 0-7 SEC) at Tennessee (4-7, 0-7 SEC)

3 p.m. • SEC Network

Knoxville, TN • Neyland Stadium

Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3 SEC) at LSU (8-3, 5-2 SEC)

6:30 p.m. • SEC Network

Baton Rouge, LA • Tiger Stadium

Clemson (10-1) at South Carolina (8-3, 5-3 SEC)

6:30 p.m. • ESPN

Columbia, S.C. • Williams-Brice Stadium

SEC STANDINGS:

SEC WEST SEC OVERALL ALABAMA 7-0 11-0 AUBURN 6-1 9-2 LSU 5-2 8-3 Miss. State 4-3 8-3 TEXAS A&M 4-3 7-4 OLE MISS 2-5 5-6 ARKANSAS 1-6 4-7

SEC EAST SEC OVERALL GEORGIA 7-1 10-1 S. CAROLINA 5-3 8-3 KENTUCKY 4-4 7-4 MISSOURI 3-4 6-5 FLORIDA 3-5 4-6 TENNESSEE 0-7 4-7 VANDERBILT 0-7 4-7

