LSU vs Texas A&M: By the Numbers

LSU has won five of their last six games and will be looking for win number nine against Texas A&M Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
The Tigers (8-3, 5-2) are one game ahead of Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3) in the SEC West standings.
LSU beat Tennessee last week 30-10 in Knoxville and Texas A&M held on to defeat Ole Miss 31-24 in Oxford.
Twenty seniors will suit up for the last time in Tiger Stadium and will be honored before kickoff.
TEXAS A&M WINS:
Nicholls (24-14), UL Lafayette (45-21), Arkansas (50-43/OT), South Carolina (24-17), Florida (19-17), New Mexico (55-14), Ole Miss (31-24)
TEXAS A&M LOSSES:
UCLA (45-44), Alabama (27-19), Miss. State (35-15), Auburn (42-27)
Here's a look at the Tigers and Aggies, by the numbers ...
|OFFENSE
|LSU
|A&M
|First Downs
|212
|214
|Rushing Attempts
|465
|448
|Rushing Yards
|2279
|2170
|Rushing Avg/Carry
|4.9
|4.1
|Rushing Yards/Game
|207.2
|168.5
|Passing Completions/Attempts/Int
|140-246-4
|195-356-8
|Passing Yards
|2065
|2540
|Avg/Pass
|8.8
|7.1
|Passing Yards/Game
|187.7
|230.9
|Total Offense/Game
|394.9
|399.4
|Points/Game
|26.5
|32.0
|DEFENSE
|LSU
|A&M
|First Downs Allowed
|180
|198
|Rushing Yards Allowed
|1462
|2065
|Passing Yards Allowed
|1996
|2332
|Total Yards Allowed
|3458
|4063
|Total Yards Allowed/Game
|314.4
|369.4
|Turnovers
|12
|19
|Sacks
|33
|36
|Points Allowed/Game
|18.5
|27.1
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. Tiger Stadium
Television: SEC Network
PREDICTION: LSU 27, Texas A&M 20
