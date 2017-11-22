LSU vs Texas A&M: By the Numbers

LSU has won five of their last six games and will be looking for win number nine against Texas A&M Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers (8-3, 5-2) are one game ahead of Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3) in the SEC West standings.

LSU beat Tennessee last week 30-10 in Knoxville and Texas A&M held on to defeat Ole Miss 31-24 in Oxford.

Twenty seniors will suit up for the last time in Tiger Stadium and will be honored before kickoff.

TEXAS A&M WINS:

Nicholls (24-14), UL Lafayette (45-21), Arkansas (50-43/OT), South Carolina (24-17), Florida (19-17), New Mexico (55-14), Ole Miss (31-24)

TEXAS A&M LOSSES:

UCLA (45-44), Alabama (27-19), Miss. State (35-15), Auburn (42-27)

Here's a look at the Tigers and Aggies, by the numbers ...

OFFENSE LSU A&M First Downs 212 214 Rushing Attempts 465 448 Rushing Yards 2279 2170 Rushing Avg/Carry 4.9 4.1 Rushing Yards/Game 207.2 168.5 Passing Completions/Attempts/Int 140-246-4 195-356-8 Passing Yards 2065 2540 Avg/Pass 8.8 7.1 Passing Yards/Game 187.7 230.9 Total Offense/Game 394.9 399.4 Points/Game 26.5 32.0

DEFENSE LSU A&M First Downs Allowed 180 198 Rushing Yards Allowed 1462 2065 Passing Yards Allowed 1996 2332 Total Yards Allowed 3458 4063 Total Yards Allowed/Game 314.4 369.4 Turnovers 12 19 Sacks 33 36 Points Allowed/Game 18.5 27.1

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. Tiger Stadium

Television: SEC Network

PREDICTION: LSU 27, Texas A&M 20

