St. Joseph Cathedral holds annual Thanksgiving Eve Mass

St. Joseph Cathedral will hold its annual Thanksgiving Eve Mass on Wednesday.

This year's service at the cathedral on North Street in Baton Rouge will begin at 5 p.m.

Officials said a traditional special blessing of bread and wine will be offered, so parishioners are encouraged to bring the bread they plan to serve for Thanksgiving and a bottle or two of wine, if they wish.

They added the items simply need to to be placed on the special table near the sanctuary before Mass.

