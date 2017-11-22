St. Joseph Cathedral holds annual Thanksgiving Eve Mass

A homeless man who just last week claimed to be the victim of a kidnapping and assault is now behind bars for carjacking and other charges.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, November 22.More >>
The annual St. Vincent de Paul Turkey Carving Contest featuring community leaders tests the skills of participants in a number of different categories, but at the end of the day, it all goes toward a good cause.More >>
Baton Rouge restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day.More >>
The 2017 Bayou Classic has arrived. Fans of Grambling State University and Southern University will begin to fill the city early this week to participate in the week-long festivities.More >>
Since September, employees have been given three options: Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.More >>
On a cold, grey afternoon, a lone North Korean soldier races toward freedom, the shock of his comrades palpable as they realize he is defecting to the South and start sprinting after him.More >>
In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.More >>
Prosecutors have not yet decided whether they will charge the 15-year-old as an adult.More >>
A University of South Carolina student charged with felony DUI in connection with a crash that killed a 22-year-old man was given a $75,000 bond and ordered to undergo monthly drug and alcohol testing.More >>
More details are being released following the capture of an "armed and dangerous" Alabama jail escapee who was captured in the Atlanta area late Tuesday night.More >>
The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, the Navy said.More >>
A woman who worked as an investigator for the Madison County Sheriff's Office has filed a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination and misbehavior.More >>
