Nearly 51M Americans set to travel this Thanksgiving, highest volume in years

Information provided by AAA

METAIRIE, LA - AAA projects 50.9 million Americans will journey 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving, a 3.3 percent increase over last year. The 2017 holiday weekend will see the highest Thanksgiving travel volume since 2005 with 1.6 million more people taking to the nation’s roads, skies, rails and waterways compared with last year.

AAA credits a strong economy and higher consumer confidence for fueling a strong year for the travel industry, which will continue into the holiday season.

The Thanksgiving holiday travel period is defined as Wednesday, Nov. 22 to Sunday, Nov. 26.

By the Numbers: 2017 Thanksgiving Travel Forecast

Road trip ready: 89 percent of all travelers - 45.5 million - are planning a Thanksgiving road trip, an increase of 3.2 percent over last year.

89 percent of all travelers - 45.5 million - are planning a Thanksgiving road trip, an increase of 3.2 percent over last year. Cheaper airfare: Consumers will pay the cheapest average airfare since 2013.

Consumers will pay the cheapest average airfare since 2013. Fuller skies: The largest growth in holiday travel is by air travel, at five percent, with 3.95 million travelers.

The largest growth in holiday travel is by air travel, at five percent, with 3.95 million travelers. Alternate travel: Travel by trains and other modes (including buses and cruises) is expected to increase 1.1 percent to 1.48 million travelers.

Travel by trains and other modes (including buses and cruises) is expected to increase 1.1 percent to 1.48 million travelers. Fueling up: Drivers will pay the highest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2014.

Drivers will pay the highest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2014. Holiday high: Car rental daily rates will hit a five-year holiday high at $70/day, which may be due to an increase in domestic demand and cost of newer vehicles.

Car rental daily rates will hit a five-year holiday high at $70/day, which may be due to an increase in domestic demand and cost of newer vehicles. Regional Travelers: An estimated 5.2 million people will be traveling throughout the West South Central Region, encompassing Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. Of those travelers, 4.7 million will be on the road.

Travelers still hitting the road despite higher gas prices

While AAA expects most U.S. drivers will pay the highest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2014, the vast majority of holiday travelers (89.3 percent) are still planning to hit the road. Automobile travel will grow by 3.2 percent this Thanksgiving, with 45.5 million Americans planning a holiday road trip. This November’s national average price is $2.54, which is 37 cents more than the same period last November.

Highs and Lows: Car rentals, airfare and hotel rates

According to AAA’s Leisure Travel Index, travelers taking to the skies will pay the lowest average in five years for a round-trip flight for the top 40 domestic routes. At $157, on average, that is a 23 percent fare drop year-over-year.

Travelers can expect to spend any ‘flight savings’ on car rentals. At $70/day, the daily car rental average is 34 percent more than last year and the highest rate for Thanksgiving weekend since 2013. The increase in rates may be attributed to an increase in domestic demand and cost of newer vehicles in the fleets with added features and benefits.

Travelers will pay more for AAA Three Diamond Rated hotels this holiday weekend. The average price increased by 14 percent to $176/night. Conversely, the average rate for AAA Two Diamond Rated hotels has decreased five percent with an average nightly cost of $117.

Top 10 Thanksgiving Destinations

Many travelers will seek theme-park and warm-weather destinations this Thanksgiving. Both Orlando, Florida, and Anaheim, California, top this year’s top 10 holiday destinations based on AAA.com bookings. Compared to previous years, New York City, Las Vegas and San Francisco are gaining popularity as holiday spots.

1. Orlando, Florida

2. Anaheim, California

3. New York City, New York

4. Honolulu, Hawaii

5. Las Vegas, Nevada

6. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

7. Cancun, Mexico

8. San Francisco, California

9. Kahului, Maui, Hawaii

10. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

According to Hertz, the busiest airport pick-up locations for travelers planning to rent a car this Thanksgiving are expected to be Orlando (MCO), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA), Las Vegas (LAS) and Fort Lauderdale (FLL). The busiest day for rental pick-ups is expected to be Wednesday, Nov. 22, with an average rental length of nearly five full days, as travelers look to take advantage of the long holiday weekend.

Lockouts, flat tires to strand 330,000 motorists this Thanksgiving

AAA expects to rescue more than 330,000 motorists this Thanksgiving weekend, with the primary reasons being lockouts, flat tires and battery-related issues. AAA recommends motorists have their vehicles inspected by a trusted repair shop.

About the AAA travel forecast:

AAA’s projections are based on economic forecasting and research by IHS Markit. The London-based business information provider teamed with AAA in 2009 to jointly analyze travel trends during major holidays. AAA has been reporting on holiday travel trends for more than two decades. The complete AAA/IHS Markit 2017 Thanksgiving holiday travel forecast is available here.

As North America’s largest motoring and leisure travel organization, AAA provides nearly 58 million members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive-related services. Since its founding in 1902, the not-for-profit, fully tax-paying AAA has been a leader and advocate for the safety and security of all travelers.

