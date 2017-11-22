St. Vincent de Paul hosts 8th Annual Community Turkey Carving Contest

The annual St. Vincent de Paul Turkey Carving Contest featuring community leaders tests the skills of participants in a number of different categories, but at the end of the day, it all goes toward a good cause.

LSU head gymnastics coach D-D Breaux won top prize, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome took home second place, and District Attorney Hillar Moore came in third place.

The annual tradition was held Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at the St. Vincent de Paul dining room at 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place.

The contest helps SVDP staff and volunteers prepare the turkey that will be served to the poor and homeless on Thanksgiving Day. They will feed the needy between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday.

St. Vincent de Paul is on track to serve more than 250,000 meals this year.

