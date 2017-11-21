Three new tenants coming to Mall of Louisiana

Three new tenants will be moving into the Mall of Louisiana in the next few months, says the Business Report. The new tenants include a fitness camp, restaurant, and massage parlor.

Burn Boot Camp will move into the space behind Menchie's Frozen Yogurt and will be the first tenant to fill that space, according to the mall's manager, Jacob Wilson. Burn Boot Camp has 94 locations in 34 states and is set to open in December.

Smashburger will also be joining the mall with its second Baton Rouge location. It will be located in the mall's food court.

And Amazing Chi, a massage parlor, will open in early 2018, and will become the first tenant to occupy the space next to Macy's on the upper floor of the mall.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.