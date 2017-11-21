Scott Innes announces benefit concert for Deputy Nick Tullier

Scott Innes, a radio host for more than 20 years and the voice of Scooby Doo and Shaggy, has announced a benefit concert for Deputy Nick Tullier.

Tullier was injured in an ambush attack on law enforcement officers back in July of 2016. Since then, his medical bills have been mounting.

The concert will be held on Tuesday, January 9 at 6 p.m. at the Baton Rouge Marriott Hotel Ballroom and will be an amazing night of country music. Superstars Billy Dean, Tanya Tucker, Andy Griggs, Collin Raye, and Restless Heart's Larry Stewart will perform.

West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy Clifton Brown, who was friends with Tullier, will also be performing, as well as Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Bud Torres. West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Mike Cazes and his team will be cooking for the event.

Also for sale at the event will be the "Tullier Teddy Bear," which was created specifically for the event. The stuffed animal will be available starting December 1 and can be purchased online here. Bears will cost $100 each.

There will also be a live auction at the event with great items such as signed sports memorabilia, rock n' roll memorabilia, and hunting and fishing trips. All of the money raised will be going to Tullier and his family.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 1. Only 400 tickets will be available, so people should act fast if they want to attend. VIP tickets will be $250 each, or $2,500 for a VIP table of 10. The VIP ticket includes dinner, alcohol, and of course, the show. For an additional $100, you can get a professional picture taken with the stars of the show.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 225-456-3082 or by emailing scottsradiostuff@hotmail.com. Check out the interview with Scott Innes below.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.