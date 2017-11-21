Iberville Parish law enforcement officers train for active shooter in school

Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office deputies and some Plaquemine and White Castle police officers trained for what some would call a worst case scenario.

"We are training today for something we hope would never happen," said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.

They were training for an active shooter in a school.

In light of recent incidents involving active shooters, whether at a concert or a small town church, Stassi says they have to accept this can happen anywhere, at any time.

"A long time ago, this used to be the role of the SWAT team. We know that time is everything in active shootings inside the schools. We make sure that we have the people who are on the road and will be first responders to be trained to make entry," said Stassi.

Nearly 30 men and women started in a classroom setting. They then moved into hallways, training with a fake gunman and officers responding. They also simulated a gunman in a classroom with officers trying to take him down. This specific training is being held all week for law enforcement officers in Iberville Parish with the officers and deputies taking turns simulating the situation. The school they're using is Iberville Charter Elementary, run by Principal John McCrary.

"Our children are the most important people that we have. To be in a scenario like that, no one would want to be, but I think it is important that we are prepared for it," said McCrary.

The sheriff's office has 88 post-certified deputies and the sheriff says they will all go through the training. They will prepare for the worst and hope for the best.

"We want to be prepared to be able to be there to intersect with this so this does not happen in Iberville Parish," said Stassi.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.















