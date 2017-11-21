9 arrested in Assumption Parish on drug offenses as part of 'Operation Gobble Gobble'

Nine people have been arrested and the search is on for one more in an ongoing narcotics distribution investigation by the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office.

Officials say narcotics agents, uniformed deputies, and SWAT personnel began arresting the suspect early Monday morning as part of "Operation Gobble Gobble." The investigation has been going on for several months now.

The following were arrested as part of this operation:

Gavin Bell, 21, of Napoleonville: Distribution of marijuana

Steven Carcisse, 32, of Napoleonville: Distribution of cocaine. A search warrant was executed at Carcisse’s home and agents seized quantities of marijuana and assorted drug paraphernalia. Carcisse was booked on additional charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. At the time of this arrest, Carcisse was out on bond for prior felony counts.

Matthew Elkins, 31, of Napoleonville: Distribution of alprazolam (Elkins was a prior convicted felon)

Theresa Furnish, 52, of Pierre Part: Distribution of methamphetamine. A search incidental to arrest and consent yielded quantities of the prescription drug suboxone and methamphetamine. Furnish was also charged with possession with the intent to distribute suboxone and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with the intent to distribute alprazolam.

Brandon Harris, 33, of Bertrandville: Distribution of marijuana (Harris was already in jail on multiple drug and firearms charges)

Dontrell Landry. 37, of Belle Rose: Distribution of heroin. A search warrant was executed on Landry’s home and agents seized a quantity of synthetic marijuana and paraphernalia. Landry was also booked on counts of possession of synthetic marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Landry was out on bond on prior felony charges.

Terrance McBride, 29, of Paincourtville: Distribution of crack cocaine. McBride was out on bond for unrelated felony charges.

Wade Paul Rives, 35, of Pierre Part: Distribution of methamphetamine. A search warrant executed on Rives’ home noted additional quantities of suboxone, marijuana, and assorted paraphernalia. Rives was additionally charged with possession of suboxone, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kyren Smith, 21, of Napoleonville: Distribution of methamphetamine, resisting an officer, and failure to appear

The suspects were all booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center are awaiting bail proceedings.

Officials are still searching for Chasity Ricard, 33, of Pierre Part. She is wanted on charges of distribution of alprazolam. Anyone with information on here whereabouts should contact the sheriff's office at 985-369-2912.

Sheriff Leland Falcon thanks Louisiana State Police, the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office, and the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office for their help in this investigation.

