10th drug arrest made in Assumption Parish as part of 'Operation Gobble Gobble'

UPDATE - Dec. 4

Officials with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested Chasity Lynn Ricard, 33, of Pierre Part. She was wanted as part of Operation Gobble Gobble. Ricard's makes the tenth arrest in the operation, which targeted large scale drug dealers. Narcotics agents and deputies served warrants in connection with the investigation, which has been going on for several months.

Officials say Ricard was living in Pierre Part, but traveled to Katy, Texas in November. Detectives were able to work with law enforcement agencies in Texas to located Ricard. She was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on Friday after being arrested in Texas. She is charged with distribution of alprazalom (Xanax). She is awaiting a bond hearing.

ORIGINAL STORY

Nine people have been arrested and the search is on for one more in an ongoing narcotics distribution investigation by the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office.

Officials say narcotics agents, uniformed deputies, and SWAT personnel began arresting the suspect early Monday morning as part of "Operation Gobble Gobble." The investigation has been going on for several months now.

The following were arrested as part of this operation:

Gavin Bell, 21, of Napoleonville: Distribution of marijuana

Steven Carcisse, 32, of Napoleonville: Distribution of cocaine. A search warrant was executed at Carcisse’s home and agents seized quantities of marijuana and assorted drug paraphernalia. Carcisse was booked on additional charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. At the time of this arrest, Carcisse was out on bond for prior felony counts.

Matthew Elkins, 31, of Napoleonville: Distribution of alprazolam (Elkins was a prior convicted felon)

Theresa Furnish, 52, of Pierre Part: Distribution of methamphetamine. A search incidental to arrest and consent yielded quantities of the prescription drug suboxone and methamphetamine. Furnish was also charged with possession with the intent to distribute suboxone and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with the intent to distribute alprazolam.

Brandon Harris, 33, of Bertrandville: Distribution of marijuana (Harris was already in jail on multiple drug and firearms charges)

Dontrell Landry. 37, of Belle Rose: Distribution of heroin. A search warrant was executed on Landry’s home and agents seized a quantity of synthetic marijuana and paraphernalia. Landry was also booked on counts of possession of synthetic marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Landry was out on bond on prior felony charges.

Terrance McBride, 29, of Paincourtville: Distribution of crack cocaine. McBride was out on bond for unrelated felony charges.

Wade Paul Rives, 35, of Pierre Part: Distribution of methamphetamine. A search warrant executed on Rives’ home noted additional quantities of suboxone, marijuana, and assorted paraphernalia. Rives was additionally charged with possession of suboxone, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kyren Smith, 21, of Napoleonville: Distribution of methamphetamine, resisting an officer, and failure to appear

The suspects were all booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center are awaiting bail proceedings.

Sheriff Leland Falcon thanks Louisiana State Police, the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office, and the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office for their help in this investigation.

