Granny takes down buck day after 90th birthday - and it's one of her smaller trophies

June Boutte and one of her (many) great-grandchildren (Source: Bea J Williams)

June Boutte (left) wrapped up in blankets as she cheers on her great-grandchildren (Source: Bea J Williams)

June Boutte (center) is surrounded by her great-granddaughters (left) and granddaughter and daughter (right) at her 90th birthday party in Clinton, La. (Source: Bea J Williams)

June Boutte and fellow members of the hunting club she belongs to at her 90th birthday party in Clinton, La. (Source: Bea J Williams)

A grandmother from Clinton has a lot to be thankful for this turkey day. But she’ll be eating deer backstraps instead of turkey.

June Boutte, a lifelong resident of Clinton, turned 90-years-old on Sunday and was surprised with a birthday party by family and fellow members of the Clinton United Methodist Church.

The day after her birthday, around 4:30 p.m., June shot a four-point, 140 lb. buck with a .243 caliber rifle from a stand in her favorite hunting spot near the Clinton area of East Feliciana Parish. June declined to give us the exact location, out of fear of spoiling the secret spot. A friend from the hunting club she is a member of helped her in and out of the deer stand and helped her bag the deer.

June said over the phone that she was so excited to take down the deer the day after the birthday party which she described as the “best day of her life.”

It was the perfect ending to a wonderful weekend. Her eldest child, John D. Boutte Jr., his wife, and daughter, came all the way from Kissimmee, Fla. to join the rest of the family in her birthday celebration.

“I’ve never seen so many people in my life,” she said.

Even her friends from the hunting club showed up.

June has been an avid deer hunter “ever since 1980 when the deer came into East Feliciana Parish.” She grew up hunting and fishing with her dad in Clinton. The true outdoors enthusiast, June says she is happy whether she brings food home or not.

“I just enjoy sitting up there (in the stand), watching all the birds, rabbits, deer, boar, etc.” She has no plans to stop hunting.

Monday’s prize was far from her biggest trophy. She took down her biggest buck, an 11-point, 250 lb. 15 years ago. When asked what number Monday’s buck was she said, “I don’t remember, I’ve gotten too many (over the years) to keep up with.”

She assured us that her family would be dining on the four-point buck on Thanksgiving, particularly fried backstrap. That which is not fried will be made into deer sausage.

June’s husband of 56 years, John Durwood Boutte, unfortunately, will not be dining on June’s birthday buck. He passed away 17-years-ago. Her husband was a longtime employee of Exxon and served in the U.S. Marines during World War II and The Korean War. He would later serve in the peace corps with his wife June in Africa during the 1960s.

“I was born and raised in Clinton but traveled the world,” June said.

After their service in the peace corps, June owned a dress shop in East Feliciana Parish for about 7 years before selling it in the early 1970s.

June is the mother of John D. Boutte Jr. and Anna Marie Boutte Smith. She has five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, who call her "Momiete" instead of "Maw Maw" or "Grandma." She now spends most of her time on the sidelines cheering on the youngest ones.

“She's their biggest cheerleader!” her granddaughter Bea J Williams said. “She's all of our biggest cheerleader, actually.”

After the recent good fortunes, June doesn’t know what Christmas gifts to ask for.

“I don’t want anything! I’m so happy for (what has happened) these last few days.”

