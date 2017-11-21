Falcons waive former LSU defensive back

The Atlanta Falcons have waived former LSU defensive back Jalen Collins.
TRANSACTION: We have waived CB Jalen Collins.— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 21, 2017
STORY- https://t.co/m4hzTM26lb pic.twitter.com/wX7Xn5SG5r
Collins had just finished serving a 10-game suspension for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Last season for the Falcons, the defensive back had 31 tackles, 10 pass defenses and two interceptions.
At LSU, Collins played in 13 games in 2014, starting seven. He finished the season with 38 tackles, nine pass breakups and an interception.
In three years with the Tigers, he totaled 90 tackles, three for loss, 25 pass defenses and three interceptions.
