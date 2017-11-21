Two students injured after collision between golf cart, two othe - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Two students injured after collision between golf cart, two other vehicles on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Two students were injured Tuesday afternoon and taken to a local hospital after a collision between a golf cart and two others vehicles. 

Emergency officials say the two people are in stable condition. The incident happened on Tuesday, November 21 around 2 p.m. on Skip Bertman Drive near the stadium.

A spokesperson for LSU says the wreck happened next to the Athletic Administration building and that a dual-wheel pickup truck pulling a flatbed trailer, a car, and the golf cart were involved.  

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly