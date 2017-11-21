Baton Rouge General holiday lights display dazzles the young and young at heart

A homeless man who just last week claimed to be the victim of a kidnapping and assault is now behind bars for carjacking and other charges.More >>
A homeless man who just last week claimed to be the victim of a kidnapping and assault is now behind bars for carjacking and other charges.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, November 22.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, November 22.More >>
The annual St. Vincent de Paul Turkey Carving Contest featuring community leaders tests the skills of participants in a number of different categories, but at the end of the day, it all goes toward a good cause.More >>
The annual St. Vincent de Paul Turkey Carving Contest featuring community leaders tests the skills of participants in a number of different categories, but at the end of the day, it all goes toward a good cause.More >>
Baton Rouge restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day.More >>
Baton Rouge restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day.More >>
The 2017 Bayou Classic has arrived. Fans of Grambling State University and Southern University will begin to fill the city early this week to participate in the week-long festivities.More >>
The 2017 Bayou Classic has arrived. Fans of Grambling State University and Southern University will begin to fill the city early this week to participate in the week-long festivities.More >>
Since September, employees have been given three options: Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.More >>
Since September, employees have been given three options: Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.More >>
On a cold, grey afternoon, a lone North Korean soldier races toward freedom, the shock of his comrades palpable as they realize he is defecting to the South and start sprinting after him.More >>
On a cold, grey afternoon, a lone North Korean soldier races toward freedom, the shock of his comrades palpable as they realize he is defecting to the South and start sprinting after him.More >>
In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.More >>
In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.More >>
Prosecutors have not yet decided whether they will charge the 15-year-old as an adult.More >>
Prosecutors have not yet decided whether they will charge the 15-year-old as an adult.More >>
Bus surveillance video has been released showing a 15-year-old student being body slammed by officers.More >>
Bus surveillance video has been released showing a 15-year-old student being body slammed by officers.More >>
A University of South Carolina student charged with felony DUI in connection with a crash that killed a 22-year-old man was given a $75,000 bond and ordered to undergo monthly drug and alcohol testing.More >>
A University of South Carolina student charged with felony DUI in connection with a crash that killed a 22-year-old man was given a $75,000 bond and ordered to undergo monthly drug and alcohol testing.More >>
A half century after serving in Vietnam, hundreds of veterans have a reason to believe they may be dying from a silent bullet _ test results show some men may have been infected by a slow-killing parasite while...More >>
A half century after serving in Vietnam, hundreds of veterans have a reason to believe they may be dying from a silent bullet _ test results show some men may have been infected by a slow-killing parasite while fighting in the jungles of Southeast Asia.More >>
More details are being released following the capture of an "armed and dangerous" Alabama jail escapee who was captured in the Atlanta area late Tuesday night.More >>
More details are being released following the capture of an "armed and dangerous" Alabama jail escapee who was captured in the Atlanta area late Tuesday night.More >>
The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, the Navy said.More >>
The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, the Navy said.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>