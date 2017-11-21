Baton Rouge General holiday lights display dazzles the young and young at heart

Baton Rouge General Medical Center hosted its inaugural Holiday Lights display Tuesday night and WAFB's Graham Ulkins was there for it all.

A 40-foot mega tree and eight singing trees are set up on the corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard at Picardy Avenue.

The 40-foot #Christmastree is the main attraction at #BRGLights! See it in front of the @BRGeneral Bluebonnet campus thru Jan. 1st. Family nights on Thursdays from 6-8 @WAFB pic.twitter.com/3VQXofKOlW — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) November 22, 2017

The twinkling, singing, and musically-synchronized light display came to life for the first time at 6:15 p.m.

Drivers and passengers will be dazzled by more than 10,000 lights, along with candy canes, snowmen, gingerbread kids, and more beginning Wednesday. The display will be available between 5:30 and 11:30 p.m. until New Year's Day.

Also, every Thursday night from 6 to 8 p.m. beginning November 30 through December 21, guests are welcome to stop and enjoy the beautiful light display, listen to live music, play in three tons of real snow, sip on hot cocoa, write a letter to Santa, and more.

Special guest, Santa Claus, will be there visiting with children and taking pictures.

