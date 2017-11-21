Louisiana's First Lady stops by COA Thanksgiving Dinner

Louisiana's First Lady stopped in Baton Rouge Tuesday morning to celebrate Thanksgiving week with senior citizens.

The Council on Aging held a Thanksgiving Dinner and Dance at its headquarters on Florida Boulevard.

Both the First Lady and Mayor Sharon Weston Broome attended. They both spoke about the importance of the Council on Aging, and received an award for achievement from the Council.

"It's so important that we remember to treat our elderly, in this time of their life, like we all want to be treated,” Edwards said. “And to have them come today and celebrate Thanksgiving with one another. But throughout the year they do some amazing projects, so it's just a joy to be here."

Before they ate, seniors burned off some calories by dancing to some soul music.

The Council on Aging is an organization in Baton Rouge that serves the needs of senior citizens, and holds events like this to bring the community together.

They are a part of a variety of programs like Meals on Wheels, Personal Care, and Health screenings.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.











