Want to ride a horse? Saddle up with BREC's Farr Park Equestrian Center

Did you know that Baton Rouge has a public park that is dedicated to horses?

Located just ten minutes away from LSU along the Mississippi River, BREC’s Farr Equestrian Center offers affordable English and Western discipline lessons, guided trail rides, and a therapeutic riding program called Hearts and Hooves.

The 300-acre park features a newly renovated indoor arena, dressage, and an outdoor arena, 256 horse stalls, a cross-country event course, horse trails, and RV campground. The horse stalls are available for rent, as well as the horse arenas.

The park is home to almost 50 horses, most of which have been donated to BREC. The horses are cared for by the park’s staff that includes a veterinarian. Experienced instructors teach both children and adults how to ride and care for horses.

Group lessons are offered at $27 for residents of East Baton Rouge Parish; private lessons are offered at $47. Lessons cost 20% more for non-residents. Lessons are available year-round Tuesdays through Fridays. Guided trail rides, which are offered at various times during the fall and spring are offered at $30 per person, regardless of residency.

The park is located at 6402 River Road Baton Rouge, LA 70820. BREC's Farr Park Equestrian Center is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about the park visit: http://www.brec.org/index.cfm/park/FarrPark or call 225-769-7805.

