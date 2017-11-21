Small Business Saturday seeks to lure shoppers with holiday deals

You've heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but what about Small Business Saturday?

It's a shopping holiday created by American Express in 2010 to get shoppers to support small businesses in their own neighborhoods.

The goal is to help small businesses increase their exposure during the post-Thanksgiving shopping weekend, one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year.

"As the holiday shopping season commences this weekend, I hope all Louisianans will participate in Small Business Saturday and support small businesses throughout the state," said Gov. John Bel Edwards. "Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and they do so much to showcase the skills, talent and culture that can only be found in Louisiana. It is important that we acknowledge the tremendous contributions our small businesses owners and their staffs make throughout the year, and supporting Small Business Saturday is a sincere way to express our thanks and gratitude for all they do to better our state."

Kerry Beary is the owner and manager of Kerry Beary's Atomic Pop Shop, a local record store located on Government Street.

She explained how this shopping holiday gives a chance for small business owners to shine amidst the big corporate stores and companies.

"It's an uphill battle but it's exciting because we can offer the one thing that those two cannot and it's that small personal experience. We can put that little extra on top. We can give just a little bit more than, or in a lot of cases a lot more, than shopping online or in a big box store," said Beary.

Beary said she will offer special discounts and distribute freebies throughout the day to compete with the holiday sales the big companies are offering.

"When Louisianans participate in Small Business Saturday, they strengthen their local economies by supporting local businesses and keeping the dollars they spend within the state," said Secretary Don Pierson of Louisiana Economic Development. "Louisiana small businesses account for the majority of jobs in our state. We encourage Louisianans to shop at small businesses to support their friends and neighbors, as well as the strength and employment of their communities."

To participate in Small Business Saturday, head to a local small business in your neighborhood and post a photo using the hashtags: #SmallBizSaturday #SmallBiz #ShopSmall

