100 families get free Thanksgiving dinner thanks to BR Assoc. of Minority Firefighters

Thanksgiving dinner was served early Monday night thanks to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

One hundred families got a free turkey and a box full of fixins’. We're talking everything from fresh vegetables to cake mix and icing. This is the 25th year the program has supported families in the Capital City. It's organized by the Baton Rouge Association of Minority Firefighters. They actually find the families when they respond to emergencies.

“While our crews are making calls, various first aid calls throughout the city, they're noticing people who are possibly in need of some assistance, and we just ask them, 'Do you need a basket?’” said Mark Miles, spokesperson for BRFD.

