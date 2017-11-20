Dog near death rescued from abandoned trailer in Bogalusa; two dead dogs recovered as well

A dog was rescued from an abandoned trailer in Bogalusa Sunday night, and unfortunately, the bodies of two other dogs were also found, says the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSL).

Officials with HSL say around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 19, a man says he was burning trash behind his trailer on Ester Breland Road in Bogalusa when he noticed a terrible smell coming from the trailer next door. He says he looked in the window and saw the bodies of two dead dogs, and a third dog, barely alive, that was tired to a doorknob.

Rescuers from HSL were notified and arrived to save the dog. After securing the dog, the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office was contacted and arrived a short time later to make a report and begin an investigation.

The dog is a female pit/lab mix named Baby Rescue. HSL has agreed to pay for her medical care. HSL also reportedly contacted the owner of the abandoned trailer, an elderly woman, who explains the trailer has been in bad shape for some time and says that she had made arrangements with a man to fix it up in lieu of rent. The tenant reportedly never did anything to fix the trailer and seemed "odd" to the woman.

"I was mortified and hurt by what I witnessed. I have two dogs and no children, so they are my babies, and I love all animals very much. When I discovered what happened next door, I was very upset and felt I had to act quickly to save the third dog," said Caitlyn Mitchell.

"We are equally mortified and saddened over these tragic events, all of which could have been prevented and avoided by just notifying us or any humane society weeks ago. Dogs should never be abandoned - it's criminal and heartless - and the results speak for themselves," said Jeff Dorson, director of HSL.

On Monday morning, Jodi Hanson, who is a pastor at Celebration Church in Mandeville, along with her husband, brought Baby Rescue to the Mandeville Animal Hospital. Dr. Liza Ledet, the owner and founder of the clinic, agreed to treat and board Baby Rescue on behalf of HSL.

HSL has established a fund to help pay for Baby Rescue's medical care. Donations can be made online here. For more information, visit HSL's Facebook page.

