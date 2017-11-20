LSU hosts holiday Holiday Spectacular, more events scheduled

LSU hosted its Holiday Spectacular, a festive night of free activities, on Tuesday, November 28.

The event used to be known as the Candlelight Celebration, and is now a collaborative initiative to promote everything there is to do at LSU during the holiday season.

The Holiday Spectacular is a 7-hour event for students, staff, alumni, and community members. The event was held at the LSU Student Union.

LSU is hosting a number of other holiday events as well, including a variety of performances, a Christmas tree lighting, decorating contests, game nights, and much more.

For a full list of events, click here. And for more holiday events throughout the Baton Rouge area, click here.

