Human remains found in Tangipahoa Parish by rabbit hunter identified by officials

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating human remains that were found in a wooded area in Amite by a rabbit hunter.

On Thursday, November 30, officials released the identity of the body. With the assistance of the LSU FACES Lab, the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner's Office has positively identified the the remains as those of Leonard Hickerson, 50.

Hickerson was reported missing by family members of August 9. The case is still under investigation.

Officials say Hickerson's remains were discovered in a wooded area near East Factory Street in Amite on Monday morning. Sheriff's office deputies were called to the scene around 10 a.m. on Monday, November 20.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.