Human remains found in Tangipahoa Parish by rabbit hunter

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating human remains that were found in a wooded area in Amite by a rabbit hunter.

Officials say the remains were discovered in a wooded area near East Factory Street in Amite on Monday morning. Sheriff's office deputies were called to the scene around 10 a.m. on Monday, November 20. The Amite City Police Department, the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner's Office, and the LSU FACES Laboratory are all investigating the case.

The skeletal remains have not been positively identified yet, and the manner of death is still under investigation. Preliminary information however, suggests the remains are that of a middle-aged male.

Updates to this case will be provided as soon as we receive them.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.