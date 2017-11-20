Families treated to Thanksgiving meal at BR community center

Some Baton Rouge residents in District 7 were treated to a Thanksgiving feast with all the fixings on Monday.

Councilman Lamont Cole hosted a Thanksgiving basket giveaway over at the MLK Community Center on Gus Young Avenue. Organizers say it's nice to be able to take away at least a little bit of the stress for families this time of year.

"We do this every year just to ensure that families in our community have a Thanksgiving meal to eat on Thanksgiving so they can celebrate and be thankful and just one less thing to be concerned about,” said Cole.

