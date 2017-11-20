CATS announces new electric buses coming to Baton Rouge next year

The Capital Area Transit System (CATS) has announced that it will be rolling out new electric buses in 2018.

At its November meeting, the board of commissioners approved the purchase of three Proterra buses, which will be the first electric buses in Baton Rouge. They should be delivered in the spring of 2018, just in time to be part of the planned rapid transit line on Plank Road.

The three buses will cost about $2.8 million, the majority of which is funded through three federal transit grants.

With the addition of these three new buses, CATS will have bought 27 new buses in less than two years, significantly reducing the age of its fleet. These three new buses will allow CATS to study the use of electric buses in the city to see if they could be used on CATS routes as well.

The final board meeting of the year will be held December 19 at 4:30 p.m. at the BREC Administration Building. At the meeting, the board is expected to discuss the agency's budget and five-year strategic plan. The agenda and documents will be posted online here.

