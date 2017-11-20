St. Mary Parish officials say runaway teen found safe

UPDATE

Officials say the teenage boy was found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY

Officials with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office are actively looking for a runaway teenager.

Investigators say at 9:44 p.m. on Sunday, November 19, the sheriff's office received a call about the runaway teen. Ezra Armstrong, 14, of Verdunville, was last seen at his house around 4 p.m. on Sunday. He was last seen wearing a burgundy bomber jacket.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-828-1960.

