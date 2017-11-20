Tigers open the Maui Invitational against Michigan

The LSU men's basketball team will get their first test of the season Monday night against the Michigan Wolverines at the Maui Invitational.

Michigan is 3-0 on the season, with wins against North Florida (86-66), Central Michigan (72-65) and Southern Miss (61-47).

The Wolverine offense is averaging 73 points a game, led by Duncan Robinson's 14.3 points per game.

Moritz Wagner and Charles Matthews are both averaging 13 points per game for Michigan. Wagner is also grabbing just under 10 rebounds per contest.

The Tigers (2-0) have wins against Alcorn State (99-59) and Samford (105-86) to start the season.

Tremont Waters (16.0 ppg) and Brandon Sampson (15.0 ppg) lead the way for LSU's offense. Sampson leads the team with 6.5 rebounds per contest.

Tipoff for the the game is set for 10:30 p.m. and will air on ESPNU.

The LSU/Michigan winner will advance to play the winner of the Notre Dame and Chaminade game in the second round of the Invitational on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m.

The 2017 Maui Invitational consists of LSU, Marquette, VCU, Wichita State, California, Notre Dame, Chaminade and Michigan.

This will be the Tigers fourth appearance at the Maui Invitational (1992, 1996, 2007).

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.