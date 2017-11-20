LSU's Zach Von Rosenberg earns SEC honors

LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg has been named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Had the best game of his career, punting five times for a career-best 49.2 average.@LSUfootball's @ZVR09 is the #SECFB Special Teams POTW. pic.twitter.com/es9niwtOMk — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 20, 2017

Von Rosenberg averaged 49.2 yards per punt against Tennessee Saturday night in Knoxville.

He punted five times, three were downed inside the 20-yard line and two resulted in Tennessee fumbles.

LSU beat Tennessee 30-10, improving to 8-3 overall and 5-2 in the SEC.

RELATED STORY: Guice, Williams help No. 21 LSU top Tennessee 30-10

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.