LSU's Zach Von Rosenberg earns SEC honors

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
KNOXVILLE, TN (WAFB) -

LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg has been named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Von Rosenberg averaged 49.2 yards per punt against Tennessee Saturday night in Knoxville.

He punted five times, three were downed inside the 20-yard line and two resulted in Tennessee fumbles.

LSU beat Tennessee 30-10, improving to 8-3 overall and 5-2 in the SEC.

