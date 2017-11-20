Lunch with Coach O - Texas A&M Preview

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will recap the 30-10 win over Tennessee and preview Saturday's game against Texas A&M during his weekly news conference Monday at 12:30 p.m.

KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium

TV: SEC Network

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7

RECORD: LSU (8-3, 5-2 SEC), Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3 SEC)

SERIES: LSU leads, 32-20-3

LAST MEETING: LSU - 54, Texas A&M - 39 (November 24, 2016 at Kyle Field in College Station, TX)

Orgeron said the offensive line has to protect the quarterback against a Texas A&M defense that leads the SEC in sacks.

He said when he thinks of Danny Etling, he thinks of trust and toughness. He added he thinks finishing the season strong will be important in recruiting.

Orgeron addressed the one penalty LSU had, which was an unsportsmanlike on Donte Jackson. He said he's talked to Jackson about it and controlling his emotions.

According to Orgeron, running back Derrius Guice and linebacker Arden Key have not stated their intentions to leave school early. He added if Key and Guice go pro, they'll make an immediate NFL impact like the Tigers who are rookies this year.

Orgeron said Key, Donnie Alexander, and KJ Malone are all questionable. He added Etling is fine after suffering a bruise on his hand.

There are 19 seniors who will play their final game in Tiger Stadium on Saturday.

