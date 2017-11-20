44th annual Bayou Classic week of activities kicks off with news conference Monday

Information provided by Bayou Classic

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The 2017 Bayou Classic is right around the corner. The weeklong festivities begin on Monday, November 20 and conclude on Saturday, November 25 with the highly anticipated battle on the gridiron between the Southern University and A&M College Jaguars and the Grambling State

University Tigers.

This year, the event is promoting unity with the official theme being “We Are One”. With both teams leading the SWAC division, the Bayou Classic game is projected to exceed the recordbreaking attendance numbers of 2016.

The Bayou Classic Press Conference kicks off the week on Monday, November 20, 2017 on the field of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 10 a.m. The anticipation builds until Friday, November 24, when the Bayou Classic weekend events begin.

