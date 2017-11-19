Two crashes block majority of Miss. River Bridge; at least 4 injured

Two separate accidents shut down multiple lanes on the Mississippi River Bridge Sunday night.

According to BRPD spokesperson Don Coppola, the first crash happened around 6:15 p.m. in the westbound lanes and resulted in an overturned vehicle.

The second crash happened shortly after in the eastbound lanes.

Motorists were asked to use an alternate route.

At least four people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, sources say.

The causes of both wrecks are still under investigation.

